Fiona Johnston

Fiona is a specialist pharmacist working in a maternity hospital in Glasgow. She is Mum to three little people, Amber (5), Cody (3) and Finn (7 months) and is married to Dez. When she’s not running around after her three kids or husband you can find her mulling over worship lyrics and tinkling at her piano. She is always keen to see the bright side of life and help others to see it too.