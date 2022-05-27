Esther Sweetman

Esther Sweetman is the Partnership Manager at Restored. She also founded and ran the online Survivors Network at Restored for many years. She is a qualified counsellor and social researcher and has also trained in theological studies. Esther is the editor of Restored: A Handbook for Survivors of Domestic Abuse from a Christian Perspective. She is a Canadian who has lived in the UK for over 20 years with her two adult children.