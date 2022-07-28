Erin Burnett

Erin Burnett is an author from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Her most recent book, With All Your Mind: Autism and the Church, uses biblical teaching, scientific research and personal stories to explore the role autistic people can play in the Church. She writes at erinburnettauthor.co.uk

http://erinburnettauthor.co.uk/