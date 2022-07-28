Erin Burnett
Erin Burnett is an author from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Her most recent book, With All Your Mind: Autism and the Church, uses biblical teaching, scientific research and personal stories to explore the role autistic people can play in the Church. She writes at erinburnettauthor.co.uk
'I want to love God with all my mind, but as an autistic Christian, my brain works differently to yours'
After years of feeling she didn’t fit in, an adult diagnosis of autism helped Erin Burnett understand why her brain worked differently. Here, she shares practical ways Christians can reflect the love and acceptance of Jesus to the one in 100 autistic people in our pews