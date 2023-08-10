Emma Hide
Emma Hide is a Geography graduate from the University of Cambridge who is dedicated to utilising her communication skills to drive positive social transformation. Having worked for a wellbeing organisation and debt-counselling charity, Emma's passion lies in writing and teaching about social justice, mental wellbeing and their respective intersections with Christianity.
- Reviews
The Hiding Place: A poignant film threaded with God’s grace in adversity
Corrie Ten Boom’s story of rescuing Jews during the Holocaust may be well known, but this new theatrical film portrays a relatable hero who still causes us all to ask questions about our response to suffering, says Emma Hide
- Real Life
An ‘accidental’ silent retreat transformed my relationship with God
Emma Hide was horrified to find that the Christian retreat she’d booked was actually four days of silence. But embracing the quiet revealed more than she could have imagined
- Real Life
‘A health crisis at university made me feel worthless. But God taught me how to trust him more’
A devastating diagnosis caused Emma Hide to question everything she believed in. But God was able to restore her foundations and now her faith is stronger than ever