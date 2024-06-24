Emma Fowle
Emma Fowle is assistant editor of Premier Christianity and editor of Voice of Hope, Premier's quarterly devotional magazine. Emma is a trustee for Christian festival Creation Fest and lives in Cornwall with her husband and two teenage daughters. She loves to read, swim in the sea, play netball and lift weights with her dad.
- Magazine Features
‘It’s bonkers’, ‘God is blowing my mind’: Is something special happening among Gen Z?
Despite the dire statistics around church attendance in the UK, stories of God working miracles are proliferating, especially among young people. Emma Fowle is joined by four ministry leaders to discuss what’s going on
- Interviews
Preston Perry: ‘I used to try and win the argument. Now I try and win the heart’
The apologist and spoken word poet on growing up in gangs, finding Christ – and how God convicted him about his old approach to evangelism
- Magazine Features
Is there any point in going to church?
Recent trends suggests Christians are leaving behind more traditional expressions of church. Could God be doing something new?
- Testimonies
‘Football was my god – until I found Jesus’
When Wycombe Wanderers’ Jason McCarthy became a Christian, his family, fiancée and teammates thought he’d lost the plot. But thanks to a miraculous goal and a crazy dream, things soon changed
- Reviews
Downtime: Wholesome entertainment to check out
Here’s what the Premier Christianity team are enjoying this month
- Reviews
Untangle Your Emotions - Jennie Allen
In her sixth non-fiction title, BIble teacher Jennie Allen continues her journey into the world of Christian pop-psychology.
- Real Life
‘I’ll never stop working for peace and justice’
It is 20 years since Rev Inderjit Bhogal OBE launched the first City of Sanctuary in his home town of Sheffield. But the work of welcome, hospitality and reconciliation is more vital now than ever, he says
- Testimonies
'I googled "Christian festivals" and discovered the love of Jesus'
Sean O’Farrell stumbled across Creation Fest on the internet. By the end of the weekend, he’d found the truth he was searching for
- Testimonies
‘I heard the voice of God’
Joy Ogeh-Hutfield was an award-winning businesswoman when a cancer diagnosis turned her life upside down. Hearing the audible voice of God moments before her surgery reignited the faith that had grown dim
- Magazine Features
Debra & Josh Green: Faith, family and spiritual warfare
Debra Green OBE was planting churches, preaching and pioneering social action work when few female leaders were moving in those spaces. Ahead of Mother’s Day, she’s joined by son, Josh Green, who leads youth ministry for 24-7 Prayer, to discuss prodigal sons, working in ministry and what happened when the police arrived on their doorstep
- Interviews
James Aladiran: ‘The more entertained you are in the flesh, the more bored you will be in the spirit’
The leader of Prayer Storm on wimpish prayers, speaking in tongues with his ten-year-old and the incomparable joy of learning to commune with God
- Real Life
‘I am a surfer against slavery’
When Matt Rundle joined a church trip to South East Asia, his heart was broken by what he witnessed. Now he’s on a mission to use his passion for surfing to tackle sex exploitation
- Testimonies
From brutal legionario to lover of Christ
When Mark Gee went AWOL from the Spanish Foreign Legion, he was sent to their notorious penal work section as a punishment. There, a dramatic encounter with an effigy of Jesus turned his life around
- Interviews
Jennie Allen: 'If the internet cancels me, I'll be fine'
The author, podcaster and leader of IF:Gathering on platform, preaching to men and why she’s as happy teaching the Bible in her living room as she is to thousands
- Opinion
The complicated case of Russell Brand’s (sort-of) conversion
How do we cheer on someone’s walk towards Christ without minimising the pain of their past actions? As Russell Brand speaks of needing a personal relationship with Jesus months after being accused of sexual offences, Emma Fowle explores
- Reviews
Fierce humility - Paul Friend
It may feel like an oxymoron to put the words ‘fierce’ and ‘humility’ together, but Paul Friend’s choice of title is a deliberate attempt to reframe the way we view leadership. Friend’s inspiration for this is Jesus himself, who not only fiercely pursued a lifestyle of humility that confounded the ...
- Real Life
‘The end of my husband’s life was the beginning of mine’
After the death of her husband from an asthma attack, Alisa Latty-Alleyne made a decision to follow Jesus. But leaving a lucrative career for Christian ministry was never part of the plan
- Interviews
Kevin Sorbo: ‘Hollywood booted me out for being a Christian’
The God’s Not Dead actor on being cancelled by Hollywood, the stroke that nearly ended his career and why he won’t stop being outspoken on social media, no matter how much trouble it gets him in
- Opinion
The 10 most popular articles of 2023
We take a look back at what you’ve been reading on premierchristianity.com over the past twelve months
- Opinion
Don’t be a Grinch. Why denying Santa is a bad evangelism strategy
A man dressed as The Grinch has caused controversy for standing outside a school in America with a placard proclaiming: “Santa is fake. Jesus is real”. It might be the truth, says Emma Fowle, but it’s not a great way to share your faith this Christmas