Efrem Buckle
Efrem Buckle joined London City Mission in 2014 as a part-time training manager, helping to establish the LCM pioneer programme. Now, as the director of training and mentoring, he seeks to serve LCM in strengthening impact and increasing the reach of their training provision.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.lcm.org.uk
- Opinion
How to share your faith with people 'not like you'
Christians are least likely to feel confident sharing their faith with marginalised communities – refugees, asylum seekers, those who are homeless. But those are the people most likely to be living in gospel poverty, says Efrem Buckle. Let’s start with the one, and reach out with confidence
- Opinion
Inviting people to know Jesus doesn’t always mean inviting them to church
Jesus wants you to invite others into his kingdom, says Efrem Buckle. But the invitation might look different to what you imagined
- Opinion
Evangelism is for everyone, not just the professionals
After his atheist Dad was miraculously saved, Efrem Buckle was convinced that anyone could be. Cutting his teeth in Peckham pubs, he now helps lead London City Mission – and they’re on a mission to equip us all