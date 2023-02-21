Eddy Ferguson
Eddy Ferguson is a full time missionary with Youth With a Mission (YWAM)'s Circuit Riders. Every year, the Circuit Rider's Carry the Love tour partners with students to reach their campus with the message of Jesus, hosting worship nights and spreading the gospel. Eddy works in the media department as a videographer and current lives in San Diego, California
- Opinion
Report from Asbury: God showed me wells of revival springing up across the whole world
The hallmarks of the Asbury revival are simple, authentic worship. And God is inviting us all to take part, says YWAM’s Eddy Ferguson