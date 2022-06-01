Eddie Lyle
Eddie Lyle is CEO of Open Doors in the UK & Ireland and is an advocate for persecuted christians worldwide. He is also President & Founder of Medic Assist International - a ministry which builds capacity into indigenous healthcare for the persecuted.
- Opinion
Learning from a lifetime of service: The Queen and Brother Andrew
It has been 70 years since The Queen said “yes” to a life of service. That same year, an unknown Dutchman did the same. Both Elizabeth II and Brother Andrew have a lot to teach us says Eddie Lyle