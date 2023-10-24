Eddie Arthur
Eddie Arthur is the former executive director of Wycliffe Bible Translators, an organisation he has worked for over 35 years. He blogs at kouya.net
- Opinion
‘Don’t worry, God’s in control’ isn’t good enough
It is not enough to say that people should not worry because God is in charge, because – quite frankly – looking at the world, God doesn’t actually seem to be in charge at all, says Eddie Arthur
- Opinion
Alpha’s Leadership Conference is right to tackle Christian celebrity culture. But it’s a complicated problem
The former leader of London’s Holy Trinity Brompton Church, Nicky Gumbel has revealed the names of worship leaders and speakers headlining this year’s Leadership Conference won’t be pre-announced in an attempt to combat “celebrity culture”. Eddie Arthur appreciates the effort, but has some questions
- Reviews
Don’t be put off by the low budget. This film about radical Bible translator John Wycliffe deserves to be watched
A new biopic of John Wycliffe promises to bring the viewer “face to face with a man of true genius”. As Morningstar embarks on a premiere screening tour across the UK, Eddie Arthur says we all owe a lot to this radical translator