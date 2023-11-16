Ed Shaw
Ed Shaw is a member of the General Synod of the Church of England. He’s is the lay pastor of Emmanuel City Centre in Bristol and the ministry director of www.livingout.org. He is the co-chair of the Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC)
- Opinion
Why I won’t quit the CofE despite the chaos over same-sex relationships
Services of blessings for gay couples were narrowly approved for a trial period at the Church of England’s General Synod yesterday, amid heated debate. Here, Ed Shaw, a celibate, gay minister in the CofE, reflects on the decision and why he’ll continue to campaign for orthodox teaching on sex and marriage to be retained