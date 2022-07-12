Dr Andrew Brown
Dr Andrew Brown (BEd; MSSc; PhD; FCIEA; FCollT; FRSA; FCCT) is Principal Lecturer in Teacher Education, Head of Arts & Humanities, and Head of BEd Primary at Stranmillis University College, Belfast. He is also an active member of 2nd Broughshane Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim
Northern Ireland says Christian-focused RE is unlawful. Even the Church agrees reform is needed
The requirement for schools in Northern Ireland to provide Christian religious education at the exclusion of other faiths breaches human rights legislation, the High Court has ruled. Dr Andrew Brown says the Church may welcome the decision