David T Lamb
David T. Lamb (DPhil Oxford) is the Allan A. MacRae Professor of Old Testament and dean of faculty at Missio Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He previously worked in campus ministry with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and has taught extensively in various cross-cultural contexts. He is the author of God Behaving Badly: Is the God of the Old Testament Angry, Sexist, and Racist?. David lived in Oxford for six years and attended St. Aldates Church during his time in England.
- Opinion
God Behaving Badly: Is the God of the Old Testament angry, sexist and racist?
By ignoring hard passages of scripture, we’re missing an opportunity to understand God better, says David T Lamb. Here’s some ways to tackle the bits of the Bible where God’s behaviour seems hard to understand