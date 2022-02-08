David T Lamb

David T. Lamb (DPhil Oxford) is the Allan A. MacRae Professor of Old Testament and dean of faculty at Missio Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He previously worked in campus ministry with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and has taught extensively in various cross-cultural contexts. He is the author of God Behaving Badly: Is the God of the Old Testament Angry, Sexist, and Racist?. David lived in Oxford for six years and attended St. Aldates Church during his time in England.