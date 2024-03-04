David Smyth
David Smyth is head of the Evangelical Alliance in Northern Ireland and coordinates the Public Leader: Northern Ireland course. He is a former solicitor and represents the EA on a range of government, civic and charitable forums. He serves in the space where faith, law, politics and culture intersect.
- Opinion
1 in 5 people in Northern Ireland are evangelicals. It’s good news for everyone
Nothern Ireland is far more Christian than others parts of the UK. David Smyth takes a closer look at the data
- Magazine Features
25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, the Church still has a vital role to play
David Smyth shares his experience of growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, and considers the role of the Church in sustaining peace
- Opinion
What just happened in the Northern Ireland elections and what does it mean for peace?
Last week, Sinn Féin become the first Republican party to emerge top at Stormont. But what exactly does that mean?