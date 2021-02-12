David Robertson
David is Director of Third Space, CBF, Sydney, Australia. Previously he was minister of St Peter’s Free Church in Dundee and associate director of Solas the Centre for Public Christianity.
Ravi Zacharias was a liar, sexual pervert and wolf in sheep's clothing. This report proves it
An investigation into the once respected evangelist Ravi Zacharias has revealed far more disturbing behaviour than many had anticipated. In looking at the final report, which includes an allegation of rape, David Robertson says the future of the ministry, RZIM, is in serious doubt
Why Donald Trump's Twitter ban is bad news for Christians
Banning people we don't like might feel good in the short term, says David Robertson, but what happens when the censors come for Christians?
Bushfires update: Sydney's record rainfall is an amazing answer to prayer
As bushfires ravished the Australian landscape, destroying property and claiming over 30 lives, Christians worldwide fell to their knees in prayer. It's now being reported that record breaking rainfall is containing all of the fires. David Robertson explains why he believes the news is a dramatic answer to prayer
An open letter to the Hillsong worship leader who is "losing his faith"
The Hillsong worship leader Marty Sampson has announced he's "losing his faith". In an Instagram post, Sampson said, "How many preachers fall? Many. No one talks about it. How many miracles happen? Not many. No one talks about it. Why is the Bible full of contradictions? No one talks about it. How can God be love yet send 4 billion people to a place, all coz they don't believe? No one talks about it." 48 hours later, Sampson deleted the post. He then posted a collection of photographs of well known Christian apologists including William Lane Craig and John Lennox, explaining "I don’t know these men personally, but I do watch them regularly and listen to their arguments." Here, David Robertson responds by penning an open letter to Marty Sampson
Mark Driscoll is back but he hasn’t learned his lesson
After an interview with the controversial pastor Mark Driscoll went viral this week, David Robertson says Christians must not be sucked back into his orbit
Jordan Peterson, Caroline Farrow and the death of free speech
As the journalist Caroline Farrow claims the police want to question her for 'misgendering' someone and Cambridge University rescind their invitation to the popular psychologist Jordan Peterson on the basis that there is "no place" at the university for anyone who cannot "uphold our principles", David Robertson wonders if we can still refer to the UK as a liberal democracy
Why I'm saying 'Bah Humbug' to Polly Toynbee's ignorant anti-Christian crusade
The Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee wants you to "beware evangelical Christians bearing gifts". David Robertson responds
How these 3 academics inspired a powerful Emperor’s Clothes moment for our culture
This impressive hoax contains an important lesson for us all, says David Robertson
5 things I've learned from watching Judge Kavanaugh vs Dr Ford
David Robertson explains why the trial by media of Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is so dangerous
3 reasons why the commercialisation of sexual politics is wrong
Everyone from the AA to Costa are backing Pride events. But Rev David Robertson argues Christians should resist cultural pressure to endorse all things LGBT
'We’re living on the corpse of our ancestors': Jordan Peterson is right about the secular West
Jordan Peterson’s latest debate is one of his most important, says David Robertson.
David Suchet has fallen for the trap of believing doctrine is divisive and doesn't matter
The voice of the NIV audio Bible has admitted moving away from "organised religion" through making a new documentary on the three Abrahamic religions. David Robertson responds
David Robertson: Steve Chalke and I agree on a lot. But his errors about the Bible will have harmful consequences
David Robertson is keen to continue the dialogue between himself and Steve Chalke, pointing out the things they agree on before clarifying his position with regards to Steve's latest blog post asserting that the Bible isn't infallible
Steve Chalke's rethink of the Bible isn't just wrong, it's anti-Christ
Church leader Steve Chalke has begun a series of videos re-framing the Bible. Revd David Robertson responds with this opinion piece.
The BBC must remember its Christian roots and stop mocking evangelicals
The BBC has moved away from its Christian beginnings, says David Robertson
Ravi Zacharias allegations: 3 ways Christians should respond
Is Ravi Zacharias the latest Christian celebrity to fall? David Robertson looks at the accusations
The Texas Christian Massacre and the man who committed it
David Robertson says there's a double standard in the way we judge the motives of those who commit evil.
Now teaching Christian doctrine at a church school is 'extremist'. Move over Monty Python.
David Robertson looks at the so-called ‘extremist’ teaching that has caused Christian Charity CrossTeach to be banned from conducting assemblies in a Church school
Christians are now being excluded from the public square. But we have brought it on ourselves
David Robertson argues that Tim Farron's resignation proves the Church needs to take a firmer stance on biblical truth
Why Tim Farron's comment on gay sex lets the Church down
Having repeatedly refused to answer the question 'Is gay sex a sin?', Tim Farron has finally given in to media pressure and stated: "I don't think gay sex is a sin". David Robertson responds