David Bennett
David comes from Sydney, Australia where he studied journalism and then international relations. He moved to Oxford to pursue his studies in theology and train as an apologist from a skeptical, atheist background as an anti-Christian gay activist. David now holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in theology from Oxford, a master’s degree in theology from the University of St Andrews, Scotland, and is now completing his doctorate (DPhil) in theology at Oxford. He is the author of A War of Loves (foreword by NT Wright) which describes his story from atheistic gay activism to becoming a follower of Jesus, in which he advocates for a positive moral vision of biblical sexuality and discipleship
- Opinion
As a gay, celibate Christian, I am heartbroken by the CofE’s approval of same-sex blessings
For David Bennett, the Church of England’s change in position on same-sex relationships has deep and personal implications. He explains what yesterday’s ruling means for him
- Opinion
Most gay Christians don't feel safe in church. What's the answer? Stop idolising sex and get back to Jesus
Two thirds of LGBT+ Christians do not feel safe in Church. Is it any wonder, asks David Bennett, when we’ve idolised heterosexual love? This Valentine’s Day, he challenges us to remember that Jesus was far more interested in a greater love, and so should we be
- Opinion
As a gay Christian, here’s how I’m marking Pride
David Bennett is a celibate gay Christian and author of A War of Loves. He holds a biblically-traditional ethic and believes Pride month is an opportunity for Christians to pursue humility