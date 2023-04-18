Daniel Chand
Daniel is the founder and director of Walking Like Jesus. He frequently speaks at churches, conferences and on TV. After graduating from university, he completed the Reinhard Bonnke School of Evangelism and, as an evangelist, has travelled to over 15 countries and witnessed thousands being led to Christ.
- www.walkinglikejesus.org
To see revival in the UK, we need to step out in faith
Daniel Chand was headed for prison when God turned his life around. Today he is an evangelist, committed to spreading God’s word. He shares his reflections on the Asbury revival and what we can do to see God move here in the UK