Dan Morrice
Dan Morrice is a travel writer from Bristol and author of Finding the Peacemakers. As founder of The LukeX Project, Dan spends his time interviewing unsung heroes of faith from all over the world, sharing their stories on his podcast to inspire the next generation.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.lukex.org
- Magazine Features
What retracing Jesus’ desert trek taught me about the kindness of strangers
After Jesus’ birth came a dramatic journey through a hostile wilderness. As Dan Morrice follows in Christ’s footsteps he considers how the lessons Jesus learned in the Negev desert shaped the man he became
- Real Life
Why I invited a 17 year-old Afghan refugee to live with my Christian family
Jesus extended hospitality to all, and so should we, says Dan Morris