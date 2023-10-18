Dan Martin

Dan Martin is the co-author of Near to the Broken-hearted: The comfort of Jesus in the grief of losing a child (IVP), which offers biblical help and hope for parents facing bereavement. He is a pastor at Grace Church, Gateshead. In 2019, Dan and Anna's son, Jed, died aged three weeks old. Their experience of the Lord’s grace to them in that time gave rise to their book.