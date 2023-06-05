Colin Tomlin
Colin Tomlin lives in Norfolk and works as a generous giving adviser for the Diocese of Norwich. Along with his wife, Judy, he co-publishes Pitch Black magazine, which celebrates, cheers and challenges the UK’s Black community to be their very best
- Magazine Features
Sonic waves: How Generation Windrush brought Gospel to the mainstream
The Windrush Generation brought the sounds of the Caribbean into British worship. But the music would have an impact far beyond the walls of the Church, explains Colin Tomlin