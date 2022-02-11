Cole Arthur Riley
Cole Arthur Riley is a writer, liturgist and speaker seeking a contemplative life marked by embodiment and emotion. She is the creator and writer of Black Liturgies, a project seeking to integrate concepts of dignity, lament, rage, justice, rest, and liberation with literature and spirituality.
She currently serves as spiritual teacher in residence with Cornell University’s Office of Spirituality & Meaning Making. Her debut book This Here Flesh is available now.
- https://colearthurriley.com
After George Floyd, I needed a new prayer. When thousands joined Black Liturgies I realised I wasn’t alone
Ahead of Racial Justice Sunday, Cole Arthur Riley explains how racial injustice sparked her to create Black Liturgies