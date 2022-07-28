Clergy Support Trust
Clergy Support Trust, a charity focussed on helping clergy and their families, supported Esther and assisted her with a separation grant. They have launched a new strategy in response to the exponential growth in demand for financial and wellbeing assistance. For more information, go to: www.clergysupport.org.uk
- Real Life
No one expects a priest to be a victim of domestic abuse, but it happened to me
Abuse can happen to anyone, even those in church leadership. When Esther* finally reached a point of crisis, she found a listening ear and practical help from Clergy Support Trust