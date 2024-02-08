Claire Gilbert

Dr Claire Gilbert is the founding director of the Westminster Abbey Institute. She has worked for the Archbishops' Council of the Church of England as policy adviser in medical ethics, and is a lay Canon at St Paul's Cathedral. She co-founded the St Paul's Institute in 2003. Claire is visiting fellow at Jesus College, Univeristy of Cambridge, and has been a member of numerous public and advisory bodies. She has authored many books. Her latest, I Julian (Hodder) is available now.