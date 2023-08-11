Christy Wimber
Christy Wimber has been involved in church ministry for over two decades. She is now focused on leadership, mental health, the training of leaders and the planting of new churches. She is director of Global Church Planting for Friends Churches (FSW). She has two adult children and one grandchild.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.ChristyWimber.com
- Opinion
Nicky Gumbel was right to meet the Pope and strive for Christian unity
When Rev Nicky Gumbel shared a photo of him meeting the Pope last week, it resulted in heavy criticism from some Christians. But Jesus never said, “Go and be right”, says Christy Wimber. Instead he prayed that we would be brought to complete unity
- Magazine Features
Paul Cain was a gifted prophet and a broken man. We were wrong to put him on a pedestal
The Texas-born Pentecostal minister Paul Cain died at the age of 89 last week. He ministered as an evangelist and prophet all over the world, but also attracted criticism and correction from his fellow pastors, as Christy Wimber explains