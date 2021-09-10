Christina Ray Stanton

Christina Ray Stanton is missions director at Redeemer Presbyterian Church. She is a licensed NYC tour guide who has led thousands of people on tours since 1995, specializing in 9/11 history. In 2017, she founded a nonprofit, Loving All Nations, which helps the world’s poor and vulnerable. Christina has written an award-winning book about 9/11, and over twenty articles on the subject. www.christinaraystanton.com