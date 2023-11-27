Chris Sinkinson

Chris Sinkinson is a lecturer in biblical and theological studies at Moorlands College and author of Time Travel to the Old Testament (IVP). He originally studied Philosophy and English before going on to complete an MA and PhD in Theology. He has been involved in Christian ministry with UCCF as a Regional Staff worker and as a Church pastor. He was the senior pastor of Alderholt Chapel in Dorset for over ten years.