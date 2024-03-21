Chris Llewellyn
Chris Llewellyn is both a solo artist and founding member of Rend Collective. Hailing from N.Ireland, he now resides in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife, Gabriella, and three young children. His toxic trait is trying to convert unsuspecting people to CrossFit.
Who would Jesus shout at?
Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn has been on the receiving end of abuse hurled by Christian protesters. It’s got him thinking - who would Jesus shout at?
Why get baptised?
Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn has been having ice cold baths every morning. It’s got him thinking about the meaning of baptism
Are you in a cult?
Questions are healthy. If you’re in an environment where voicing doubts is forbidden, then watch out, says Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn. You could be in a cult
I worry my best songs are behind me
What are the fears that wake you up at 3am? Your credit card bill? A relative’s medical situation? The pressure of an upcoming work meeting?
Why Christmas is the story of a ceasefire
A peace agreement between God and humanity has been reached, writes Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn
I’ve heard sermons on depression that are spiritually abusive. We need to call it out
Preachers who’ve said depression is evidence of a ‘God-shaped hole’ need correcting, says Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn
Is it ever appropriate for Christian music to contain swear words?
Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn has never released a song with profanity in. But neither will he condemn other artists who choose to use fruity language. Here, he explains why
Was Jesus a bad evangelist?
“This might not be the type of question you’d expect to find being asked by a Christian magazine – but hear me out,” writes Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn
Help! I’m a worship leader whose job is threatened by robots
I’ll be honest. Until now, I’ve felt a little smug about the rise of Artificial Intelligence.
The Church is being damaged by scandals. Here’s 3 reasons why I still have hope
The relentless news of scandals and failures in the Church is breaking my heart. It can feel really hopeless - and then it becomes easy to slide into despair.
Christians, you can keep your ‘thoughts and prayers’. They mean nothing without action
’Thoughts and prayers’ Christianity makes our sinful passivity look heavenly, says Chris Llewellyn, but we are called to be active participants in bringing about societal change and social justice
Troubled: Why I'm still overcoming sectarianism
My mum’s teen years were characterised by routine bomb scares. But the most frightening part isn’t the horrifying violence she witnessed, but the nonchalance with which she talks about it. Northern Ireland’s atmosphere of hatred was her version of normal.
Proud to be a ‘Biblical Christian’? Here’s why that might be a problem…
I recently polled my Instagram followers, asking them three questions: “Is it important to you to be a ‘biblical Christian’?”, “Is it important to challenge leaders whose worldview is ‘unbiblical’?” and “Have you actually read the whole Bible?”.
I wrote a worship song which said ‘let the darkness fear’. But now I’m embracing it
Darkness isn’t all bad, says Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn
No pain, no gain: Rend Collective’s ‘Coach Chris’ has a new year’s message for you…
Chris Llewellyn has noticed a fascinating similarity between the message of the cross and the science of resistance training
Misusing scripture: Don't paper over the cracks
There is a strange intimacy that forms between fans and the bands they love.
Another Christian music scandal? Here’s how we should respond
A mature faith neither glosses over the glaring problems in our movement, nor abandons it in its time of need, says Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn
God loves guitar solos
I started playing guitar because of that scene from Back to the Future. Any child of the 1980s knows immediately what I’m talking about: Marty McFly’s blistering ‘Johnny B Goode’ solo. As I watched it, my jaw hit the floor.
Silence isn’t violence. It can be golden
There’s a difference between adding to the conversation and adding to the noise, says Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn
Murky Merch: Should Christian bands like Rend Collective sell T-shirts?
Rend Collective frontman Chris Llewellyn confesses he still isn’t entirely comfortable with the commercial side of his ministry