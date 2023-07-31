Chris Jervis
After a first degree in sports science and mathematics, Rev Chris Jervis went on to study theology at ANCC and then at Oxford. He has served as a parish priest, a school chaplain, and a provost. Chris regularly preaches, teaches and lectures in the UK and overseas.
- Opinion
Worn out and burdened? Jesus invites you to rest
Has there ever been a time when Christian leaders have needed to rest in God more? Rev Chris Jervis offers this encouragement from Jesus to lay down their heavy burdens