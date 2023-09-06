Chris Follett
Chris Follett is a former youth pastor from Bristol. He is now head of maths and teaches politics at a small independent school near Tewkesbury
- Opinion
The Euphrates river is drying up, but don’t get too excited about end times prophecies
Are recent reports that the Euphrates River is drying up an indicator of end times, or just a result of climate change? And should Christians care either way? Chris Follett explores the evidence
- Magazine Features
Confused about the end times? Start here
Working out what the Bible says about the end of days is difficult. But that doesn’t mean we should be complacent or disengage from the issue, says Chris Follett. Jesus is the hope of the world, and the world needs him now more than ever
- Reviews
Adele’s new song suggests marriage won’t fulfil you. I think St Paul would agree
'Easy on me’ comes in the aftermath of Adele's marriage breakdown. Chris Follett has been taking a closer look at the lyrics