Charlotte Gambill
Charlotte Gambill is an international speaker, teacher and author who has been in church leadership for 28 years. She mentors leaders across the world through her course ‘The Collective’, and is the teaching pastor at Church of the Highlands, USA.
- Regular Columnists
Charlotte Gambill: How leaders can use 'Flour Power' to resolve conflict
Conflict is inevitable when we are leading people.
- Regular Columnists
What standing in line at Disneyland taught me about leadership
When it comes to ministry, we need to ditch the single-rider option, says Charlotte Gambill
- Regular Columnists
Charlotte Gambill: What a skiing accident taught me about picking my pain
A few years ago, I went on a skiing trip. Everyone in the group was much more experienced than me. After a few days, it became apparent that I was holding the group back. One afternoon, I encouraged them to head off to more testing slopes while I ventured out ...