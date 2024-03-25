Catherine Disher
Catherine Disher lives in a beautiful country town in Queensland, Australia. She spends a lot of time reflecting, writing about life, observing creation, and interacting with people. If you’d like to read more of Catherine’s written work, you can visit her blog ‘Because Souls Are Like Gardens’
The Bible and science agree - you really are ‘made in God’s image’
Recent scientific discoveries suggest that, contrary to earlier theories, every strand of our DNA is deeply significant. Writing on International Day of the Unborn Child, Catherine Disher says the news is further evidence that human beings have been perfectly created in the image of God.
‘Not having children makes me a misfit at church’
As part of world childless week, Catherine Disher reflects on her own journey, and what she wishes other Christians knew about not having children
‘God helped me forgive my dad’
After years of toxic behaviour, the relationship between Catherine Disher and her dad was strained. But in the moments leading up to his death, she witnessed God working in his life. What happened next astonished her