Cat Etherington
Cat Etherington is Director of Recovery for Naked Truth Project. She is one of only two women in the UK trained to work with partners of porn and sex addicts by the Association of Partners of Sex Addicts Trauma Specialists (APSATS) and has worked with women from all over the world.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.thenakedtruthproject.com
- Testimonies
My husband’s porn addiction nearly ruined our marriage. Now I’m helping others find freedom in Christ
Cat was a drug addict who found faith in Jesus and met her husband in recovery. But Dave’s use of pornography triggered previous trauma for Cat and nearly ended their marriage