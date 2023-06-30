Cassius Francis
Rev Cassius Francis is a church trainer and resourcer with Loss and HOPE, a coalition project of AtaLoss, equipping churches in bereavement support. He is a minister with the Wesleyan Holiness Church
Why hymns at funerals are making a comeback
Two hymns made it into this year’s top ten list of songs played at funerals – for the first time in seven years. Rev Cassius Francis reflects on the resurgence of religious songs, and what our music choices can mean at such a difficult time
Official mourning for the Queen is over, but her family still need our prayers
When the funeral finishes, the toughest part of the bereavement journey is often only just starting. Here’s how churches can support those struggling with grief