Caroline Duffield
Caroline Duffield is a media advisor at Open Doors UK & Ireland. She is a former BBC foreign correspondent and BBC World Service radio presenter with extensive experience in Africa
- Opinion
The Pope is right. There are more Christian martyrs today than ever
Pope Francis has set up a new commission to identify Christians of all denominations who have been murdered for following Jesus this century. But is it really more dangerous to be a Christian today than in the days of the early Church?
- Opinion
War in Sudan puts Christians in mortal danger. We must pray
Fierce fighting has rocked Sudan in recent weeks as two rival factions vie for control. Caroline Duffield explains what is happening inside the tenth most dangerous country in the world to be a Christian, and how we can pray for those still trapped there