Brian McLaren
Brian D. McLaren is an author, speaker, activist, and public theologian. A former college English teacher and pastor, he is a passionate advocate for "a new kind of Christianity" - just, generous, and working with people of all faiths for the common good. His latest book is entitled Do I Stay Christian? (Hodder & Stoughton)
- Opinion
Thank God that more people are deconstructing their faith
Large parts of the church still think deconstruction is synonymous with doubt, or even apostasy. Brian McLaren, who pioneered the term among Christians, wants to set the record straight