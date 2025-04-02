Brian Kapuku
Brian Kapuku is a Black British content creator from North London. He enjoys reading books from various genres and creating written and video reviews .
Contact info
- Email:
- briankapuku@hotmail.com
- Reviews
The Streets vs the Kingdom: A powerful exploration of faith, gang culture, and redemption
In The Streets vs the Kingdom, Moses Nwanji explores the harsh realities of UK gang culture, uncovering the forces that lure people into the streets and the false promises that keep them trapped. Blending personal testimony, biblical wisdom, and cultural critique, he challenges readers to rethink street life through the lens of faith, says Brian Kapuku