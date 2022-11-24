Brian Brodersen

Brian Brodersen has been involved in pastoral ministry for 35 years. He is the senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa, California, president of Calvary Chapel Bible College, the Calvary Global Network, and festival director of Creation Fest UK. Brian has authored many books and is the host of Back to Basics on Premier Christian Radio 

Contact info

Website:
www.brianbrodersen.uk