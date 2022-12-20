Billy Hill
Billy Hill lives and worships in Bournemouth. He loves golf, cycling and football and was the editor of the local council magazine for some years. He is now retired and enjoys writing articles about faith
- Opinion
Want more joy this Christmas? Follow Jesus example of service
At Christmas, we remember our Servant King, who gave up the status and privilege of heaven to take on human form. But Jesus also commands us to follow his example and serve others rather than ourselves, says Billy Hill
- Opinion
Feeling anxious? Focus on God’s promises
In times of great uncertainty and distress, even Christians can become anxious and disillusioned. Here’s how you can think on the right things