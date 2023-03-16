Beth Felker Jones
Dr Beth Felker Jones is professor of theology at Northern Seminary, Illinois. She is an expert Augustine, gender studies and Christian sexual ethics, and is the author of several books, including Faithful: A theology of sex (Zondervan) and The Marks of His Wounds: Resurrection doctrine and gender politics (OUP USA)
- Opinion
Augustine would be baffled by Joshua Butler’s sex article
Dr Beth Felker Jones believes a now removed article on The Gospel Coalition takes the biblical metaphor connecting God with marriage and turns it into a porn-inflected ode to intercourse