Ben Lindsay
Ben Lindsay OBE is the CEO and founder of Power the Fight, a charity empowering communities to end youth violence. He has a background working in local government and the charity sector. He is also the author of We Need to Talk About Race: Understanding the Black experience in white majority churches (SPCK).
- Opinion
I’m not surprised by the Casey review, but I am still praying for change
30 years on from the murder of Stephen Lawrence, Baroness Casey’s scathing review of the Metropolitan police has revealed a failing institution still rife with racism. It’s what Black people have been saying for decades, says Ben Lindsay
- Opinion
Covid-19 has revealed racial inequalities. Here are 3 ways the Church must respond
We are not 'all in this together', argues Ben Lindsay, as he points out the disease is disproportionately affecting Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities
- Magazine Features
Why we need to talk about race
Ben Lindsay is a black pastor of a white majority church, who has written a new book exploring race. He explains why a push for diverse congregations isn’t enough.
- Opinion
Our government is failing to stop London's knife crime epidemic. Will the Church step up?
As the murder rate in London surpasses that of New York City, Pastor Ben Lindsay says talk must give way to action if young people's lives are to be saved