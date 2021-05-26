Ben Jack
Ben Jack is the global head of Advance (advancegroups.org) a partnership between the Message Trust and the Luis Palau Association which seeks to equip, encourage and empower the church for evangelism and stir the gift of the evangelist. Ben is the author of The Simple Gospel and If Jesus Is The Answer… What Is The Question? and lives in Manchester, England with his wife Naomi and their pug Toshi.
- Opinion
I’m pleased Marcus Rashford says his good works are inspired by his faith. But I still have questions
As Christians, doing good works is critical, but so is being clear about why we do them, says evangelist Ben Jack