Bekah Legg
Bekah Legg is CEO of Restored, a Christian organisation with a mission to speak up about violence against women and equip the Church to stand against domestic abuse and support survivors. She has previously worked as a teacher and a church leader and is married to Steve. Together they have raised five fabulous girls and fostered more in a glorious if sometimes crazy blended family.
- Opinion
Westminster abuse allegations are in the headlines. But our churches need to change too
Former MP Nadine Dorries’ new book contains a series of shocking allegations of rape, sexual abuse and misogyny in the halls of Westminster. Tragically, it’s nothing new, says Bekah Legg. Christians and churches need to equip themselves to respond appropriately
Abuse and violence against women is rife. Why does it keep happening?
From Lawrence Fox’s misogynistic comments to allegations against Russell Brand and the murder of Elianne Andam, there is one common thread. Men who see women as objects. It isn’t how God created us, says Bekah Legg
The vilification of Amber Heard makes it harder for victims of domestic abuse to speak out
Christian communities often have unspoken ideas about how a domestic violence victim should present. As the Depp vs Heard trial concludes, assumptions and judgements are being amplified over social media, and this poses a real issue for victims, says Bekah Legg
These horrific statistics prove Christian men must stand against sexism
1 in 4 churchgoers have experienced abuse within an intimate relationship. And almost all of the women you know have been sexually harassed at some point in their lives, says Bekah Legg