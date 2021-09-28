Arthur White
Arthur White is a four times world champion powerlifter who nearly lost everything to a cocaine and steroid addiction which threatened to end his life. Working as an illegal debt collector and fighting on the streets of east London, he had a radical encounter with Jesus that turned his life around. He is a founder member of Tough Talk, a group of men that lift weights and share the love of Jesus in prisons, churches and on the streets, all over the world. He is the co-author of The Power and the Glory and Tough Talk: True Stories of East London Hard Men (Authentic Media).
