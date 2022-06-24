Anita Grant

Anita Grant is a survivor of domestic abuse. Since finding freedom Anita has raised money for local charities, helped set up Street Angels in her city and now works to help children understand and recognise positive relationships. She and her children have worked with the NSPCC to improve court systems and procedures for the better and Anita has recently written a book It's All Been a Misunderstanding, to bring hope to those in similar situations. It is available via her website www.anitagrant.org.uk