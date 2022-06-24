Anita Grant
Anita Grant is a survivor of domestic abuse. Since finding freedom Anita has raised money for local charities, helped set up Street Angels in her city and now works to help children understand and recognise positive relationships. She and her children have worked with the NSPCC to improve court systems and procedures for the better and Anita has recently written a book It's All Been a Misunderstanding, to bring hope to those in similar situations. It is available via her website www.anitagrant.org.uk
Contact info
- Website:
- www.anitagrant.org.uk
- Opinion
No, Mr Graham, the Church should never tell anyone to stay in an abusive marriage
Before a vicar finally called out her husband’s abuse, Anita Grant spent years believing she was to submit and forgive. Following claims i that Franklin Graham pressured a Christian woman to stay with her violent husband, Grant says the Church must do better in supporting victims