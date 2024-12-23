Andy Witherall

Andy Witherall lives in Northern Ireland with his wife and two small children. He serves as an evangelist with the Methodist Church in Ireland and is studying for a PhD in theology. He is also an associate at the Centre for Christianity in Society, an apologetics organisation based in Northern Ireland. He previously worked at London City Mission, and also as a church worker in Bournemouth. He loves rugby, spending time with his family and pointing people to Jesus