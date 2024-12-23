Andy Witherall
Andy Witherall lives in Northern Ireland with his wife and two small children. He serves as an evangelist with the Methodist Church in Ireland and is studying for a PhD in theology. He is also an associate at the Centre for Christianity in Society, an apologetics organisation based in Northern Ireland. He previously worked at London City Mission, and also as a church worker in Bournemouth. He loves rugby, spending time with his family and pointing people to Jesus
- Opinion
What the Bible does not tell you about Christmas
The squalor of a borrowed stable is a far cry from the sanitised nativity scenes most of us are familiar with. But the real beauty of the Christmas story is that our creator God was willing to fully enter into our world - with all its brokenness, dirt and need