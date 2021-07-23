Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson is a journalist, author, editor and gaming expert..
He has written for the BBC, The Guardian and Forbes, and is editor of: AskAboutGames, Taming Gaming Book, Family Video Game Database, FamilyGamerTV
He is the author of Taming Gamin book for parents.
- Opinion
Fortnite: A guide for Christian parents
As the school summer holidays commence, many parents worry about how to manage the time their children spend gaming. But should Christians even let their children play games such as Fortnite? Gaming expert, Andy Robertson, gives his view