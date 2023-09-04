Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd is the press officer for Release International, an inter-denominational Christian ministry working through local church partners in more than 25 countries, helping persecuted Christians prayerfully, pastorally and practically.
Are there more Christians than Communists in China?
A new paper published by Pew Research could be music to the Chinese government’s ears. On the face of it, it seems to suggest that church growth in China is slowing. But that may not be the whole truth, says Andrew Boyd
Afghanistan's underground church is under threat like never before. Christians are fearing for their lives
As the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan, Release International warns that their swift advance will embolden extremists and attacks on Christians will rise as a result