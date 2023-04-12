Amanda Held Opelt
Amanda Held Opelt is the author of A Hole in the World: Finding hope in rituals of grief and healing and the forthcoming Holy Unhappiness: God, goodness, and the myth of the blessed life (Worthy Books). She lives in the mountains of Boone, North Carolina.
- Opinion
The Bible doesn’t gloss over grief, and neither should we
When Amanda Held Opelt suffered a season of loss - including three miscarriages and the death of her sister, Rachel Held Evans - she was confronted with sorrow she didn’t know to how face. Why do so many Christians insist on an immediate, redemptive story arc when they experience suffering?