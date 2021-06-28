Alun Ebenezer
Alun Ebenezer is CEO and executive headmaster of The Fulham Boys School, a speaker, writer and author of three books.
Drop the labels: Talking about ‘white privilege’ won’t solve inequality in schools
Children from many ethnic communities largely do as well as or better than white pupils, according to a new report. Alun Ebenezer is the headteacher of a Christian school. He explains why he agrees with the chair of the education committee, that the concept of ‘white privilege’ is damaging and should be dropped.
Behold the Man: Why Jesus is the answer to our culture’s broken masculinity
According to a new Ofsted report, sexual harassment has become ‘normalised’ in some schools, with 9 in 10 girls reporting sexist name-calling or being sent explicit photos or videos. Alun Ebenezer is the executive headmaster of the Fulham Boys School. He believes the answer to our modern crisis of masculinity can be found in beholding Jesus, the ultimate example of what it means to be a man
The CofE’s school hymns guidance panders to populism
Church schools have a duty to be distinctive and offer parents and pupils real choice, says headteacher Alun Ebenezer