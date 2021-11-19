Alexander Chow

Dr Alexander Chow is Senior Lecturer in Theology and World Christianity in the School of Divinity, University of Edinburgh, and Co-Director of the Centre for the Study of World Christianity. He teaches and researches in theology, the world church (especially in China), and digital theology. He is the author or editor of several books, including Chinese Public Theology (Oxford University Press) and Ecclesial Diversity in Chinese Christianity (with Easten Law; Palgrave Macmillan). He maintains an academic blog and can be found on Twitter at @caorongjin.