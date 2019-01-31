Alex Williams
Alex works as a multimedia journalist at Premier.
- Opinion
Q&A: Did God want Donald Trump to be president?
President Donald Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders has said God chose Trump to lead America. Is she right? Andy Flannagan is the executive director of Christians In Politics. He shared his view with Alex Williams during Premier Christian Radio's News Hour
- Archive news
Is Christianity being pushed to the margins?
Premier’s ‘State of the Faith’ survey recently cast the spotlight on whether UK Christians believe their faith is being marginalised. Alex Williams delves into the findings
- Opinion
Cindy Kent: Why I’m thrilled for my friend Sir Cliff Richard
Cindy Kent MBE is good friends with Sir Cliff Richard, having shared the stage with him throughout the 60s and 70s. Speaking on Premier Christian Radio's The News Hour program, Cindy explained why she's delighted to hear Sir Cliff will not be prosecuted for alleged historic sexual abuse